Int’l Conference On ‘Women In Islam’ Commences In Jeddah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 11:54 AM

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick is heading the Pakistan delegation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) A three-day International Conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ jointly organized by the OIC and Saudi Arabia has commenced in Jeddah.

The Conference is aimed at holding broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society.

The Conference is aimed at holding broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society.

It would focus on the rights and responsibilities of women in islam.

The Conference would produce a comprehensive document titled ‘The Jeddah Document on Women in Islam’ at its culmination tomorrow.

