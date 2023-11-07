Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

(@Abdulla99267510)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick is heading the Pakistan delegation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) A three-day International Conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ jointly organized by the OIC and Saudi Arabia has commenced in Jeddah.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick is heading the Pakistan delegation.

The Conference is aimed at holding broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society.

It would focus on the rights and responsibilities of women in islam.

The Conference would produce a comprehensive document titled ‘The Jeddah Document on Women in Islam’ at its culmination tomorrow.