UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Federation Of Journalists Calls For Impartial Probe After Pakistani Reporter Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Int'l Federation of Journalists Calls for Impartial Probe After Pakistani Reporter Killed

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has called for an independent inquiry after Pakistani reporter Abid Hussain Abidi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has called for an independent inquiry after Pakistani reporter Abid Hussain Abidi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

Abidi, a reporter for the Jurm-o-Saza newspaper, was gunned down on Friday in Malakwal district, the IFJ said. The slain journalist's brother has said that the attack was in retaliation for a report that Abidi had published at an earlier date, the federation added.

"The tragic killing of Abid Hussain Abidi in retaliation for a news report is another sad reminder of the fragile situation for the safety and security of journalists in Pakistan.

The IFJ calls on authorities to act swiftly and conduct an impartial investigation into the murder of Abidi and the other journalists killed in the line of duty and hold their murderers accountable," Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ's general secretary, said in a press release.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has said that law enforcement officers in the country have arrested one individual who is a suspect in the murder.

Seven journalists have been murdered in Pakistan so far in 2020, the IFJ stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Murder Attack Malakwal 2020 Sad

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

Asim Bajwa, his family would have been in jail ins ..

8 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first environmental nanosatellite to la ..

16 minutes ago

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR racing car in Beijing ..

2 minutes ago

Virus death toll nears 35,500 in Africa

2 minutes ago

S. Korean president hopes to restore dialogue with ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.