The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has called for an independent inquiry after Pakistani reporter Abid Hussain Abidi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has called for an independent inquiry after Pakistani reporter Abid Hussain Abidi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

Abidi, a reporter for the Jurm-o-Saza newspaper, was gunned down on Friday in Malakwal district, the IFJ said. The slain journalist's brother has said that the attack was in retaliation for a report that Abidi had published at an earlier date, the federation added.

"The tragic killing of Abid Hussain Abidi in retaliation for a news report is another sad reminder of the fragile situation for the safety and security of journalists in Pakistan.

The IFJ calls on authorities to act swiftly and conduct an impartial investigation into the murder of Abidi and the other journalists killed in the line of duty and hold their murderers accountable," Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ's general secretary, said in a press release.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has said that law enforcement officers in the country have arrested one individual who is a suspect in the murder.

Seven journalists have been murdered in Pakistan so far in 2020, the IFJ stated.