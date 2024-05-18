Int’l Museum Day Observed Today
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) International Museum Day is being observed today to raise awareness about the importance of museums.
The theme for this year's day is "Museums for education and Research".
The day aims to unite museums globally and emphasizes their significant role in raising awareness, fostering understanding, and promoting the appreciation of diverse cultures.
Several government and private institutions have arranged different programmes to highlight the importance of museums.
