Investigation Team Formed To Probe Into Gill's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A four member special investigation team (SIT) was formed following orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to probe into the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

Gill, who is also chief of staff of the PTI's chief Imran Khan, was arrested after lodging a first information report in Kohsar police station on behalf of Federal government for 'sedition charges' and inciting the public against state institutions.

The SIT headed by senior superintendent of police (SSP), investigation, comprising sub-divisional police officer Kohsar, station house officer Kohsar and sub-inspector Tallat Mehmood (Investigation) was mandated to 'investigate the case on merit without fear and favor', said a notification issued by the deputy inspector general police (DIG), operations on Wednesday.

"The investigation team will collect all relevant information from the concerned individual, officials, offices and departments relating to the case. The SSP investigation was delegated the powers to obtain the digital information from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for the purpose of investigating the case," it added.

"The progress report in the subject case may be submitted to the DIG operations within seven days," the notification read.

