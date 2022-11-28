IOs educated on procedures for sending samples to FSL

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A training workshop was held to educate police investigation officers (IOs) about proper measures and standard operating procedures while dealing with collecting and forwarding samples of the crime scene to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The awareness-raising session was conducted by SP Investigation Tank Yasir Aman at his office for the investigation staff of Shaheed Mureed Akbar and City Tank police stations to ensure quality, transparent and merit-based investigation into cases.

Briefing the participants about the correct procedure of closing or sealing a parcel of samples that were collected from the crime scene and then forwarding the same to the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) Peshawar for examination, SP Yasir Aman said that FSL result played a key role in deciding the cases.

He said unless parcels were parceled out in a proper manner, cases could not be dealt with successfully.

Further, the SP investigation said due to the lack of proper packing of the parcels in important cases such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and child abuse, negative results were received and its benefit was given to the accused and as a result, they stood acquitted.

During the course of the workshop, the IOs were also educated about the process of identification of unknown bodies and the acquisition and packing of DNA in cases.

About the drug cases, the participants were told that if the IOs delayed sending the samples, there would be further delay in the process and justice would not be served.

Thus, he said that IOs should ensure that samples were sent to FSL Peshawar before 72 hours and use modern scientific techniques in the cases to solve the cases successfully and dispense justice to the victims and provide punishment to those found guilty.