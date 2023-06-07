IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with We News organized an international seminar on 'Developments in the Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with We news organized an international seminar on 'Developments in the middle East: Lessons and Opportunities for Pakistan.' President IPRI, Amb. Dr Raza Muhammad, while opening the seminar, underscored the need for greater cooperation with the Middle Eastern states, and highlighted the ongoing regional socio-political developments as the way ahead.

He said that focusing on inter-regional developments is a must, and Pakistan can learn and benefit a lot. He cited the examples of Europe and pointed out how from deep-rooted animosity, the region has moved towards a geo-political union in the form of a 27-member European Union. He said that with Mideast coming together and burying the hatchet, Pakistan has some lessons to learn.

Ambassador Raza said that human resource management and Information Technology start-ups are some of the avenues where Pakistan has immense potential in the new era. These muscles can be used for unshackling society and moving towards a friendly business environment.

Chief Editor WE News Ammar Masood, said that promoting dialogue in a polarized society and opting for greater regional cooperation are avenues that are the need of the hour.

While flagging the potential of Pakistan in the Middle East, he said that new areas of cooperation can be explored, and stated that dialogue serves as the cornerstone for building bridges to dispel misconceptions.

He also illustrated that trade and development in interstate relations, as well as cultural cooperation as soft power, need to be harnessed. Masood also brought to the fore the dynamics of truth, integrity, and impartiality as values that go on to cement society with the world outside for a promising partnership.

Former Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Ali Awadh Asseri talked about the evolution of Saudi Arabia into a modern developed state under the vision of Muhammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and said that Vision 2030 is transforming not only Saudia but also the region at large.

He said that Riyadh is moving towards reconciliation with Iran, and termed it as a promising development. He said that the new environment is conducive to trade and collective prosperity.

He pointed out three developments that are changing the region, and they are China emerging as a major investor in the region, which has come with political muscles; Saudi Arabia experiencing a complete socio-economic transformation under MBS vision and diversifying its relationship with the US and China.

Asseri said that China and the Arab states want the United States to guarantee security in international commerce in the region, and there is no point in reading about conflict between major powers in the region.

He said that around $250bn is being invested in the region, and China is one of the largest trading partners of Saudi Arabia and a major crude exporter.

The Saudi ambassador pointed out that 34 deals were signed between Riyadh and While pointing out potential opportunities for Saudi-Pak cooperation, Asseri said that BRI and the 2030 vision are interlinked, and Pakistan must use this opportunity to integrate its economy with Central Asia and other countries.

Asseri said that there are more than 2 million Pakistani workers in his country, and the remittances are to the tune of $5bn annually.

He called upon the Chambers of Commerce and Industries between the two countries to cooperate more profoundly and take interaction to a new level.

He lamented that both the countries have very low trade and the volume is less than $3bn.

The former envoy said that Saudi Arabia is a land of opportunities under Vision 2030, and declared that Saudi and Pakistani interests are aligned with a rising China.

He called for ushering in political stability in Pakistan and opined that without putting the house in order democracy is meaningless.

Vice-Admiral Khan Hasham bin Siddiqui said that there is a paradigm shift in US policy vis-a-vis Gulf, and the renewed interest of China is changing the landscape.

He said that Gulf is the only place where money is pouring in, and called upon Pakistan to formulate progressive and business-centered policies.

He said that Saudia has a $ 1 trillion economy, and non-oil revenue is up to 900bn Saudi Riyals, with a tourism potential of $49bn in the year 2022.

The vice-admiral called for creating a one-window process for executing Pak-Saudi collaborative projects so that success could be achieved.

Former Minister of State & Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Azfar Ahsan said that there are opportunities for a few billion Dollars pouring in every year from China and Arab states, and it is an undeniable ground reality.

He called for facilitating existing local and foreign investors and said that creating a conducive environment is a must.

Azfar pointed out that incompetence and an unproductive bureaucracy are eating away at the vitals, and are at the root cause of our backwardness. He said collaboration among stakeholders is essential to transform Pakistan.