Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM

NPB, AFIGP hold central ceremony in Islamabad to mark police Martyrs’ Day

A central tribute-paying ceremony to honour the fallen heroes of the police force was held at the National Police Bureau (NPB) on Monday in connection with Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, in collaboration with the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP)

Afzal Ali Shigri, PSP (Retd), former Inspector General of Police and President of AFIGP, paid glowing tributes to the Police Shuhada of Pakistan, highlighting their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

The event was attended by a large number of serving and former police officers, newly recruited DSPs from Sindh, civil society members, university students, and families of the martyrs.

According to a press release here, the ceremony featured a police guard of honour, ceremonial salute, and floral wreath-laying at the Shuhada Yadgar by Shigri, Syed Kaleem Imam, PSP, and Capt (Retd) Atta Muhammad, PSP/DIG, Director NPB.

The proceedings also included Fateha Khawani, salami by FC officers, a slide show presentation, and speeches from participants who paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs’ legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shigri said that more than 8,300 police officers have laid down their lives since the creation of Pakistan, many while combating terrorism and organized crime. He said their courage and sense of duty serve as a lasting source of inspiration for the force and the nation.

He noted that the martyrs went beyond the call of duty and their remembrance not only honors their heroism but strengthens the resolve of their colleagues to uphold justice and maintain peace.

Across the country, police organizations marked Police Shuhada Day with traditional devotion, organizing commemorative events at police lines and memorials where armed squads paid homage to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

