Salman Akram Raja Moves IHC For Protected Bail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in view of the PTI protest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in view of the PTI protest.
Salman Akram Raja filed a petition seeking details of the cases registered against him, in which the Interior Secretary, police, FIA and others have been made parties to the petition and it has been requested that details of the cases registered with the police and FIA be provided.
Before filing the petition, Salman Akram Raja also got biometric verification done.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..4 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan5 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history6 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister6 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister6 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy7 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago