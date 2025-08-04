Salman Akram Raja moves IHC for protected bail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in view of the PTI protest.

Salman Akram Raja filed a petition seeking details of the cases registered against him, in which the Interior Secretary, police, FIA and others have been made parties to the petition and it has been requested that details of the cases registered with the police and FIA be provided.

Before filing the petition, Salman Akram Raja also got biometric verification done.