Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and peace of the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and peace of the province.
In her message on Police Martyrs’ Day, the chief minister said that the blood of these valiant officers has turned Pakistan into a cradle of peace. “Some mothers lost their sons, some wives lost their husbands, and some children lost their fathers so that we may live in safety. Every peaceful street in Punjab bears the imprint of a martyr’s sacrifice,” she said.
CM Maryam Nawaz saluted the courage of the martyred officers and their families. “I salute those mothers who raised fearless sons, and those sons who laid down their lives but never bowed their heads.
The blood of our police martyrs is the strongest foundation of our state.” She underscored that the real strength of a nation lies in those who confront danger without hesitation. “The mission of our martyrs will not go in vain, we are committed to realizing their dreams,” she affirmed.
The CM said that the Punjab government stands firmly with the families of police martyrs. “We are not just offering words of support, we are delivering practical relief, comprehensive welfare packages, and continuous assistance,” she said.
The CM vowed that the sacrifices of police martyrs will never be forgotten. “Their blood is the cornerstone of our nation’s stability. We will forever honor their legacy.”
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..4 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan5 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history5 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister6 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister6 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy6 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago