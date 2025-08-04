Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and peace of the province

In her message on Police Martyrs’ Day, the chief minister said that the blood of these valiant officers has turned Pakistan into a cradle of peace. “Some mothers lost their sons, some wives lost their husbands, and some children lost their fathers so that we may live in safety. Every peaceful street in Punjab bears the imprint of a martyr’s sacrifice,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz saluted the courage of the martyred officers and their families. “I salute those mothers who raised fearless sons, and those sons who laid down their lives but never bowed their heads.

The blood of our police martyrs is the strongest foundation of our state.” She underscored that the real strength of a nation lies in those who confront danger without hesitation. “The mission of our martyrs will not go in vain, we are committed to realizing their dreams,” she affirmed.

The CM said that the Punjab government stands firmly with the families of police martyrs. “We are not just offering words of support, we are delivering practical relief, comprehensive welfare packages, and continuous assistance,” she said.

The CM vowed that the sacrifices of police martyrs will never be forgotten. “Their blood is the cornerstone of our nation’s stability. We will forever honor their legacy.”

