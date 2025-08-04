Open Menu

Trials Of KP Athletes For Youth Games On August 9 At Hayatabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM

In preparation for the upcoming All Pakistan Youth Games scheduled for next month in Islamabad, trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletics Team will be conducted on August 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

According to the administration, male and female athletes under the age of 16 born in the year 2009 are eligible to participate in the trials from across the province. The trials aim to select the most promising young athletes to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the national level.

According to the administration, male and female athletes under the age of 16 born in the year 2009 are eligible to participate in the trials from across the province. The trials aim to select the most promising young athletes to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the national level.

Abid Nazim, Administrator and Head Coach at Hayatabad Sports Complex, stated that a competitive and merit-based selection process will be followed to form a strong contingent for the Youth Games.

He expressed optimism that KP athletes will deliver outstanding performances at the event, just as they did during the recent Quaid-e-Azam Games.

A dedicated selection committee has been constituted for the trials. It includes Chief Coach Jaffar Shah, Head Coach Abid Nazim, Zafran Afridi, Adnan Khan, and Female Coach Bushra.

All participating athletes are required to bring their Form-B, domicile certificate, recent photographs, and a copy of their CNIC.

The All Pakistan Youth Games are being organized by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and will take place at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

