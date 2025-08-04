Trials Of KP Athletes For Youth Games On August 9 At Hayatabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM
In preparation for the upcoming All Pakistan Youth Games scheduled for next month in Islamabad, trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletics Team will be conducted on August 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In preparation for the upcoming All Pakistan Youth Games scheduled for next month in Islamabad, trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletics Team will be conducted on August 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM at the Hayatabad sports Complex, Peshawar.
According to the administration, male and female athletes under the age of 16 born in the year 2009 are eligible to participate in the trials from across the province. The trials aim to select the most promising young athletes to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the national level.
Abid Nazim, Administrator and Head Coach at Hayatabad Sports Complex, stated that a competitive and merit-based selection process will be followed to form a strong contingent for the Youth Games.
He expressed optimism that KP athletes will deliver outstanding performances at the event, just as they did during the recent Quaid-e-Azam Games.
A dedicated selection committee has been constituted for the trials. It includes Chief Coach Jaffar Shah, Head Coach Abid Nazim, Zafran Afridi, Adnan Khan, and Female Coach Bushra.
All participating athletes are required to bring their Form-B, domicile certificate, recent photographs, and a copy of their CNIC.
The All Pakistan Youth Games are being organized by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and will take place at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Sports
-
Trials of KP athletes for Youth Games on August 9 at Hayatabad9 hours ago
-
IBSA welcomes Alamgir Shaikh’s appointment to World Pool Board11 hours ago
-
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of WI tour11 hours ago
-
Road to FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: EuroHockey C'ship Preview15 hours ago
-
Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship to begin Aug 816 hours ago
-
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match20 hours ago
-
Five local climbers summit Tirich Mir to raise climate awareness1 day ago
-
Hamza Khan finishes as runner-up in Valencia 2025 PSA Tournament2 days ago
-
Candyland U17 football trials underway2 days ago
-
Global outcry grows as India turns sport into a political weapon2 days ago
-
PSB establishes contributory pension fund2 days ago
-
Sports events conclude under Sindh Govt's 'Maarka-e-Haq' Independence Day celebrations2 days ago