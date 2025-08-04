Galiyat Hotels Association rejects new provincial taxes, stages protest rally

The Galiyat Hotels Association has strongly opposed the new taxes imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and staged a protest rally Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Galiyat Hotels Association has strongly opposed the new taxes imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and staged a protest rally Monday. Representatives from the Naran, Kaghan, and Balakot hotel associations also joined the demonstration, collectively rejecting the tax measures and demanding an immediate review.

Speaking at the rally and to the media, Sardar Imtiaz from the Galiyat Hotels Association, and Malik Muzaffar, an official from the Naran Hotels Association, criticized the provincial government for failing to provide basic facilities to the hospitality sector while burdening it with additional taxes. They warned that such policies are driving the hotel industry toward collapse and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The protest hotel owners announced their intention to form a unified representative body at the Hazara level to protect hotel owners’ rights and present a coordinated response to government policies.

They emphasized the need for government consultation with hotel associations before implementing any new taxation and urged immediate attention to the challenges facing the sector.

They further demanded that Hazara Division be declared a disaster-affected area and called for a complete waiver of all taxes. Highlighting administrative neglect, they pointed out that the Ayubia chairlift has been non-functional for six years, severely damaging the local tourism economy and affecting millions of people.

The protestors also drew attention to a worsening water crisis in Nathiagali, where residents reportedly pay up to Rs. 30,000 for a single water tanker. Despite the annual collection of millions in taxes, basic tourist facilities such as parking remain unavailable, they added.

The association warned that continued government inaction could lead to widespread closures in the hotel industry and mass unemployment in the region.