Galiyat Hotels Association Rejects New Provincial Taxes, Stages Protest Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:10 PM
The Galiyat Hotels Association has strongly opposed the new taxes imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and staged a protest rally Monday
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Galiyat Hotels Association has strongly opposed the new taxes imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and staged a protest rally Monday. Representatives from the Naran, Kaghan, and Balakot hotel associations also joined the demonstration, collectively rejecting the tax measures and demanding an immediate review.
Speaking at the rally and to the media, Sardar Imtiaz from the Galiyat Hotels Association, and Malik Muzaffar, an official from the Naran Hotels Association, criticized the provincial government for failing to provide basic facilities to the hospitality sector while burdening it with additional taxes. They warned that such policies are driving the hotel industry toward collapse and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of workers.
The protest hotel owners announced their intention to form a unified representative body at the Hazara level to protect hotel owners’ rights and present a coordinated response to government policies.
They emphasized the need for government consultation with hotel associations before implementing any new taxation and urged immediate attention to the challenges facing the sector.
They further demanded that Hazara Division be declared a disaster-affected area and called for a complete waiver of all taxes. Highlighting administrative neglect, they pointed out that the Ayubia chairlift has been non-functional for six years, severely damaging the local tourism economy and affecting millions of people.
The protestors also drew attention to a worsening water crisis in Nathiagali, where residents reportedly pay up to Rs. 30,000 for a single water tanker. Despite the annual collection of millions in taxes, basic tourist facilities such as parking remain unavailable, they added.
The association warned that continued government inaction could lead to widespread closures in the hotel industry and mass unemployment in the region.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..5 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan5 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history6 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister6 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister7 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy7 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago