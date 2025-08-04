Hajj Registration Scheme: more than 455,000 applications received

More than 455,000 people from across the country have registered in the Hajj registration process, Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) More than 455,000 people from across the country have registered in the Hajj registration process, Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP on Monday.

They said this year too, the government has announced two Hajj packages, one long-term and the other short-term Hajj package.

The long-term Hajj package will consist of 38 to 42 days, while the "short" Hajj package will be based on a stay of 20 to 25 days. Payment for Hajj expenses will be received in two installments.

Those wishing to perform long-term Hajj will have to deposit an initial amount of Rs.500,000 with the application, while for the short package, it will be Rs550,000. The second installment of the package will be received in November 2025.

This year, a quota of 119,000 pilgrims has been allocated under the government Hajj scheme, while a quota of 60,000 people will be provided for the private Hajj scheme.