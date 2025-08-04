Open Menu

Hajj Registration Scheme: More Than 455,000 Applications Received

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Hajj Registration Scheme: more than 455,000 applications received

More than 455,000 people from across the country have registered in the Hajj registration process, Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) More than 455,000 people from across the country have registered in the Hajj registration process, Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP on Monday.

They said this year too, the government has announced two Hajj packages, one long-term and the other short-term Hajj package.

The long-term Hajj package will consist of 38 to 42 days, while the "short" Hajj package will be based on a stay of 20 to 25 days. Payment for Hajj expenses will be received in two installments.

Those wishing to perform long-term Hajj will have to deposit an initial amount of Rs.500,000 with the application, while for the short package, it will be Rs550,000. The second installment of the package will be received in November 2025.

This year, a quota of 119,000 pilgrims has been allocated under the government Hajj scheme, while a quota of 60,000 people will be provided for the private Hajj scheme.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan