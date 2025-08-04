Open Menu

Muttahir Zeb Sworn In As Provincial Ombudsman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at the Governor House Peshawar on Monday, where Muttahir Zeb officially took oath of office.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, administered the oath to Muttahir Zeb as the new Provincial Ombudsman.

On the occasion, Governor Kundi congratulated Muttahir Zeb on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed best wishes for his tenure.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Ombudsperson (Women) Rubab Mehdi, senior officials from various government departments, and other distinguished guests.

