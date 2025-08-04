GCWUF library inaugurated as learning resource centre

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has inaugurated its library as Learning Resource Centre (LRC)

GCWUF Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the library and said that it was revamped and renamed as Learning Resource Center by taking step toward academic innovation and digital transformation to offer hybrid learning opportunities to the students and faculty members.

She said that redesigned LRC now featured a designated Faculty Research Room, Students’ Discussion Corner, Literature Room and thematic areas such as Kashmir Corner and Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Corner with over 35,000 books and a shift towards digital integration.

Moreover, an Automated Circulation System and University’s Digital Repository are available at LRC to offer an easily accessible learning experience for all, she added.

She appreciated the efforts of Library Committee especially University Librarian Ms. Misbah Bashir for leading the transformation.

Academic and administrative heads, coordinators and library staff were also present in the inaugural ceremony.