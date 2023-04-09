Iranian Consul General hosts Iftari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Consul General of Iran in Quetta, Hassan Darvishwand organized an Iftari in honor of political leaders, members of parliament, businessmen and tribal elders at his residence.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, President of Muslim League-N Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel, former Senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Rozi Khan Kakar, Haji Yasin Mengal of Anjuman Tajran, Hazrat Ali Achakzai, Rahim Agha, Senior Lawyer Riaz Ahmed Advocate, Information Secretary of Jamhoori Watan Party Allah Noor Watan Dost, Nawabzada Mir Rais Raisani of Jamiat Ulema islam, Abdul Ahad Agha of Chamber of Commerce, Juma Khan, Nadeem Kasi, Wali Noorzai, Haji Rafu Gul Bardich, Ameer Khan Mandukhel Advocate, Nawabzada Sakhi Raisani, Qari Akhtar Shah Kharal and others participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, further development of Pakistan-Iran relations, the changing situation of the region, the political situation of the country and the province and issues of mutual interest were discussed.