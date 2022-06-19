UrduPoint.com

Iranian Consul General Praises Commissioner's Decisions For Removing Security Blockades Outside Consulate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Iranian Consul General praises Commissioner's decisions for removing security blockades outside consulate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Iranian Consul General Hamid Reza Gumi here on Sunday praised the decisions taken by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud for removing security blockades outside the Iranian Consulate and to construct an explosive-proof outer wall alongside the building.

Mr Reza Gumi expressed these views during a meeting with Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud at his Office. He said we are thankful to Commissioner Peshawar for assuring construction of an explosive-proof outer wall around the Consulate building.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar said that the decision has been taken to solve the issue of traffic jams on University Road which created massive hurdles for pedestrians as well as transporters.

It may be recalled that the Commissioner Peshawar had recently talked to the Iranian Consul General that the flow of traffic on University Town Road was being severely affected due to the obstructions placed outside the Iranian Consulate on University Town Road. The Consul General agreed to remove the barriers immediately.

Meanwhile, the residents of University Town expressed their gratitude for removing the barriers.

