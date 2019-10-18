UrduPoint.com
Iraq Values Cordial Relations With Pakistan: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:52 PM

Acting Charged' Affairs Counselor of Iraq, Abdul Salam Saddam Mohaisen has said that Iraq is enjoying good cordial relationship with Pakistan and there are huge investment opportunities in various sectors mainly Construction, Agriculture, Food and tourism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting Charged' Affairs Counselor of Iraq, Abdul Salam Saddam Mohaisen has said that Iraq is enjoying good cordial relationship with Pakistan and there are huge investment opportunities in various sectors mainly Construction, Agriculture, food and tourism.

During his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday, the counselor said the security situation in Iraq had been improved and added that Iraq was ready to provide maximum support and assistance to Pakistani pilgrims to Iraqi cities.

Pakistani rice had a good repute and Iraq was one of the big importers of rice from Pakistan. Pakistani traders should avail business friendly policies of Iraq and expressed hope that in coming day the trade and diplomatic ties would be cemented further, Saddam said.

The exchange of trade delegations was imperative to strengthen ties between the chamber of commerce of two countries.

He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations.

Earlier, President RCCI, Saboor Malik in his welcome remarks highlighted the key activities of the chamber and informed that there was a need to strengthen ties between the chamber of commerce of the two countries.

He said RCCI had been proactively working to promote tourism between the two countries and asked for relaxation in visa policy and frequent flights between the two countries.

Saboor Malik, emphasized that through exchange of delegations and involving business community will help both countries to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties between the two countries.

