Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Renowned Islamic scholar from Iraq Sheikh Amaar Al-Hilali has said that the increasing the defence ties between Pakistan and Iraq would be in favor of both sides as Pak Army has a significant role in the region.While talking to journalists here on Monday , he said that Iraqi forces are in the process of training to battle against Daish and it can take benefit from the experience of Pakistan armed forces in combating terrorism because Pakistan did a lot against this menace.He said that the unity among Muslims is the need of hour to thwart the conspiracies of anti islam elements as it was the imperative part and parcel of the State of Madina , which can be formed only by creating it among entire Ummah .He expressed regret over prevailing situation of Pak Iraq ties and said the improving the mutual relations between Islamic countries is the requirement of the time.

There are at least 16 agreements are laying pending between the two countries, which is as par with the malice with the people of both Islamic states. There is lot of potential for enhancement of ties in defence, social , political and trade sectors between Pakistan and Iraq.Shiekh Al-Hilali , who is the representative of globally known spiritual leader Ayat Ullah Yaqoobi is on the official visit to Pakistan has told the media that the illustrious Yaqoobi Foundation is functioning throughout the world in the fields of education healthcare and social sector.

It is serving the humanity without any discrimination , religion and sect . Non Muslims are being given support in Africa and other depressed parts of the world.

He said that Ayat Ullah Yaqoobi played an important role on international level.

He raised voice against the ban of Hijab in France.He was of the view that the Iraqi people go India for medical treatment . If an endeavor wiould be mde in this direction the Iraqis can visit Pakistan for getting treatment and in this way the medical tourism can be promoted here.Responding a question about ISIS , he said that before Daish, Taliban was active here , who started terrorism and played the havoc in Western Iraq as south and central parts of the country Shia population in majority .

However in west of Iraq people realized that Taliban were galling them against Islam . After the defeat of Taliban , Daish was sent there to misguide the people and slowly the outfit has become the headache for entire Iraq.

Now the Iraqi people took the matter seriously ."At this juncture Yaqoobi gave a formula that Iraq needs such army who could fight for Iraq without any prejudice of religion and sect. After that Ayat Ullah Sistani had also issued decree for the "Jihad-e-Kafai" and then Iraqi nation stood together to beat Daish .

The important thing is that American claimed that Iran could not beat Daish for the next three decades but it defeated Daish in just two and half years", he added.He is thankful to government of Pakistan to give him an opportunity to speak at the Seerat Conference on the eve of birthday of the last Holy Prophet (SAW). He said that he is feeling just like home at Pakistan.