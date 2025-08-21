Open Menu

IRC, SALU Join Forces For Social Research

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), in collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Thursday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint social research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The International Rescue Committee (IRC), in collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Thursday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint social research. Funded by the European Union Pakistan, the initiative aims to strengthen civil society organizations and support evidence-based interventions in Sindh's nutrition sector. This partnership seeks to enhance the capacity of local organizations and promote positive social change through informed communication strategies. The SIGN program is a collaborative effort between the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), and Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), working together to achieve impactful results.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk noted, “This partnership enables students and faculty to engage in applied research on adolescent and maternal

nutrition.

He stated that by working with CSOs, we can build capacity, strengthen academic and practitioner

linkages, and generate evidence that informs policy and community-level solutions in Sindh.”

Dr. Ranomal Lohano (Project Coordinator IRC) emphasized the importance of

bridging academia and civil society “Collaboration between universities and CSOs is essential to

address malnutrition.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished officials, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.Wahid Bux Jatoi, Mr. Zaheer Ahmed (BCC Specialist, IRC), Dr. Zulfiqar Shaikh (Registrar,

SALU), Mr. Najam Din Soho (Director Finance), Mr. Nazeer Ahmed Mangnijo (Director

Colleges), Dr. Sahib Oad, Mr. Imran Somroo, and Mr. Waseem.

