Event Held In Connection With Marka-e-Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The faculty members of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4 organized an event on Thursday to mark Marka-e-Haq and the program was followed by English and urdu speeches, essay writing contest, quiz competition, poster making, tableau presentations and national songs.
Dr. Ambreen Saba, Head of the Mass Communication Department, attended as chief guest.
Vice Principal Kahkashan Sohail, faculty members and students were also present.
The students took part in different competitions and received certificates. In her address, Dr. Ambreen spoke on the significance of Marka-e-Haq, appreciated the bravery and valour of armed forces, stressing the value of patriotism and unity.
The event ended with a bouquet presented to the chief guest by the Vice Principal and In-charge Council.
