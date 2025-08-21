Open Menu

Event Held In Connection With Marka-e-Haq

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Event held in connection with Marka-e-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The faculty members of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4 organized an event on Thursday to mark Marka-e-Haq and the program was followed by English and urdu speeches, essay writing contest, quiz competition, poster making, tableau presentations and national songs.

Dr. Ambreen Saba, Head of the Mass Communication Department, attended as chief guest.

Vice Principal Kahkashan Sohail, faculty members and students were also present.

The students took part in different competitions and received certificates. In her address, Dr. Ambreen spoke on the significance of Marka-e-Haq, appreciated the bravery and valour of armed forces, stressing the value of patriotism and unity.

The event ended with a bouquet presented to the chief guest by the Vice Principal and In-charge Council.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

3 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

3 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

4 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

6 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan