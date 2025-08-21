Toshakhana II Case Against PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Adjourned
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Tosha Khana II case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till August 26.
Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, has been adjourned the case without any further proceeding. The hearing was held in the Judicial Complex Islamabad instead of Adiala Jail yesterday and the court staff set the next hearing date as August 26.
