Preparations Underway To Introduce Electric Buses In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations are underway to introduce electric buses in Sargodha.

A team from Nespak and Punjab Transport Company (PTC) visited the city on Thursday to oversee the installation of electric chargers, says a press release issued here.

On the occasion, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir said that in the first phase, 48 electric buses will operate from Sargodha city to all six tehsils, providing an affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly transportation to people.

He said that the bus service will be available from 6 AM to 10 PM, with fares set at half the current rates to benefit citizens.

He mentioned that a temporary electric charger will be installed at the General Bus Stand, while a permanent site on Lahore Road will feature a modern 4,000 KV power system to support the electric bus fleet."Modern bus stops will be constructed on each route to enhance the overall travel experience", the Secretary added.

He said that the project aims to provide Sargodha's residents with modern, eco-friendly, and high-quality transportation services, reflecting the government's commitment to improving public infrastructure.

