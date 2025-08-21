Preparations Underway To Introduce Electric Buses In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations are underway to introduce electric buses in Sargodha.
A team from Nespak and Punjab Transport Company (PTC) visited the city on Thursday to oversee the installation of electric chargers, says a press release issued here.
On the occasion, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir said that in the first phase, 48 electric buses will operate from Sargodha city to all six tehsils, providing an affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly transportation to people.
He said that the bus service will be available from 6 AM to 10 PM, with fares set at half the current rates to benefit citizens.
He mentioned that a temporary electric charger will be installed at the General Bus Stand, while a permanent site on Lahore Road will feature a modern 4,000 KV power system to support the electric bus fleet."Modern bus stops will be constructed on each route to enhance the overall travel experience", the Secretary added.
He said that the project aims to provide Sargodha's residents with modern, eco-friendly, and high-quality transportation services, reflecting the government's commitment to improving public infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary reviews flood relief & rehabilitation efforts2 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway to introduce electric buses in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on WWB matters2 minutes ago
-
PHAF launches plantation drive “Aik Beti Aik Shajar”2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-hit areas of Buner and Swat, assures full support to victims2 minutes ago
-
Event held in connection with Marka-e-Haq12 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana II case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned21 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established in Abbottabad for flood victims22 minutes ago
-
SWMC takes action against negligent supervisors22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights KP’s challenges, national unity in Belgium22 minutes ago
-
Elite Force cop martyred in Mir Ali attack22 minutes ago
-
Awareness session about EPI programme held22 minutes ago