IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Thursday have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint social research aimed at strengthening civil society organizations and supporting evidence-based interventions in the nutrition sector.

The partnership is part of the European Union-funded project "Strengthening Local Civil Society and Community-Based Organizations and their Capacity in the Nutrition Sector in Sindh." The project is being implemented jointly by the IRC, Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), and Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk said, "This partnership enables students and faculty to engage in applied research on adolescent and maternal nutrition. By working with CSOs, we can build capacity, strengthen academic and practitioner linkages, and generate evidence that informs policy and community-level solutions in Sindh.

Dr. Ranomal Lohano, Project Coordinator IRC, emphasized the importance of collaboration between universities and CSOs. "Through this EU-funded initiative, IRC and SALU will generate evidence that strengthens SBCC programming, builds local capacity, and supports evidence-based policymaking in Sindh.

The research will be led by SALU in collaboration with partner civil society organizations BSWA (Khairpur) and HAWA (Ghotki). This approach will ensure that findings remain grounded in community realities and translate into practical, locally relevant solutions.

The European Union has been supporting nutrition initiatives in Pakistan since 2010, with a focus on long-term and sustainable solutions. The EU's assistance has contributed to the improvement of nutrition through flagship programs such as Women and Children/Infants Improved Nutrition in Sindh (WINS) and Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS).