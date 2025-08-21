Minister Chairs Meeting On WWB Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting on progress so far made on various matters in Workers Welfare board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .
The meeting was attended by Secretary labour department Captain (R) Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sher Alam Khan, and other officers concerned.
The meeting reviewed in detail various agenda items including the posting and transfer policy of teaching staff in Workers Welfare Board schools across the province, promotion to the next grades, expeditious disposal of medical cases, financial and budgetary matters, and provision of electricity as well as allotment of family flats at Regi Lalma, Peshawar.
During the meeting, various suggestions regarding the posting and transfer policy for teaching staff were discussed. It was suggested that a placement committee would be constituted to rationalize while teachers desiring transfers would submit their applications to the said committee, which will carry out the posting/transfer exercise once a year between April and July, at the start of the academic session and no transfers would be made afterwards.
Regarding promotions of teaching staff, the provincial minister Fazal Shakoor Khan issued directives to the concerned officials to convene the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) next week to discuss promotion cases.
The meeting was further informed that more than 200 medical cases had been received by the Medical Committee, out of which 50 cases have been recommended while 150 are in the pipeline and would be resolved soon. To ensure timely resolution of medical cases, the proposal for seeking input from doctors was also discussed.
On the issue of electricity provision to the 2056 family flats constructed at Regi Lalma for industrial workers, the provincial minister assured that he would soon hold a meeting with the Advisor on Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to resolve the matter on priority.
