IRP, WHO donate PCR kits for corona tests to KMU-PHRL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamic Relief Pakistan, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has donated various PCR kits for corona tests worth Rs.04 million to Khyber Medical University Public Health Reference Laboratory (KMU-PHRL) and Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital (STH), Swat.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the handing over ceremony was held at KMU Senate Hall in which KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director PHLR Dr. Yasir Yousafzai, Additional Director Dr. Asif Ali, WHO Representative Dr. Syed Akbar, Islamic Relief Area Program Manager Syed Usman, MS Saidu Teaching Hospital, Swat Dr. Muhammad Naeem Awan and other concerned officials were also present.

It is worth mentioning that Islamic Relief in collaboration with the WHO has provided worth Rs. 04 million PCR kits for corona tests including Pippete Tips 11520, PCR strips 4000, Ependrof tubes 5600 and Cryo vials 3000 these kits will be distributed between KMU-PHRL and SHT Swat with the ratio of 60 and 40 % respectively.

Meanwhile, addressing the function, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU and SHT, Swat have served the province on the front line during the Corona Outbreak.

Besides government institutions other international organizations and WHO have also praised their exemplary role, he added.

The VC KMU highlighted that donation of various kits of PCR tests of Corona worth Rs. 04 million is on one side is a symbol of blind trust on KMU and STH and on other side this generous assistance will also provide free corona tests facility to the poor people of the province. He said that we are all proud of the service rendered by the staff of KMU PHRL and STH, Swat day and night against the Corona pandemic and hopefully this untired service to humanity would be keep continue with the same enthusiasm and passion.

It is essential to mention here that one thousand corona tests are being conducted daily in KMU-PHRL while three hundred corona tests are being carried out on daily basis in Saidu Teaching Hospital, Swat. Whereas so far in both these institutions there are approximately 117000 and 27000 corona tests have been done respectively during the past five months.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq on the occasion thanked the concerned officials of Islamic Relief and WHO for their trust in KMU and for their generous cooperation and hoped that this sequence of bilateral cooperation would continue in the future as well.#