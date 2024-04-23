Irrigation, Mines Departments to fully cooperate with KPRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Secretaries of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department and Secretary Mines and Minerals Departments on Tuesday announced to extend full support and cooperation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in ensuring tax compliance.

Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal and her team visited the offices of the Secretary Irrigation KP Muhammad Tahir Orakzai and Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department Matahir Zeb and had detailed meetings with the teams of both the departments.

The DG KPRA briefed the officials about the sales tax on services and thanked them for taking out time to listen to her team.

She pointed out the areas where the KPRA team needed support and cooperation from both departments and requested data sharing and tax compliance in projects executed by both departments.

The DG KPRA told Secretary Mines and Minerals that KPRA would need data of leaseholders and full compliance of sales tax on services in royalties and contracting of heavy machinery.

She further informed that exemption to erstwhile FATA and PATA has expired on October 31, 2023 and there is no exemption from sales tax on services to FATA and PATA after that.

“We assure full support and cooperation to the team of KPRA as we own KPRA,” Matahir Zeb said and directed his staff to provide leaseholders data to the KPRA team and make sure that tax is being paid from all projects.

Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, who has served as DG of KPRA, welcomed the KPRA team and assured them of full support from his side and the officials of the Irrigation Department. “It is a pleasure for me to see that KPRA is expanding and thriving,” he said adding that he and his team will be available for any support to KPRA and will make sure of complete tax compliance once his department resumes work on projects after release of funds from KP Finance Department.

The DG KPRA informed the secretary that mostly due to the misclassification of taxes the KPRA sales tax on services is submitted in the Federal government’s accounts which needs to be controlled.

