UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 115,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1489.46 feet, which was 97.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,200 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.80 feet, which was 144.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89,700, 48,100 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

56 minutes ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

2 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.