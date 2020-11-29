IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 115,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1489.46 feet, which was 97.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,200 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.80 feet, which was 144.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89,700, 48,100 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.