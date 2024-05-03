IRSA releases 126,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 126,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.98 feet and was 48.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,300 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1162.50 feet, which was 111.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 79,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,400, 65,600, 47,900 and 13,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 70,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.