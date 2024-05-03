IRSA Releases 126,800 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 126,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.98 feet and was 48.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 36,300 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1162.50 feet, which was 111.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 79,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,400, 65,600, 47,900 and 13,600 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 70,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits exam centers, recovers cell phones6 minutes ago
-
DOAM expedites work on archeological excavation, documentation of Shah Alla Ditta caves15 minutes ago
-
Pak, Syria edu ministers discuss mutual cooperation in education sector15 minutes ago
-
IIOJK among most dangerous places for journalists in world: Report25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles25 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam grieves over loss of lives in GB bus incident25 minutes ago
-
Punjab's municipalities gear up for competition in Suthra Punjab programme25 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful for productive engagement with upcoming Saudi business delegation25 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 2133 kg drugs in 10 operations35 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve35 minutes ago
-
Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister35 minutes ago