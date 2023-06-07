IRSA releases 165,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 165,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 173,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.13 feet and was 28.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,500 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.85 feet, which was 83.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 47,500 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,900, 82,000, 60,100 and 22,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 9,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.