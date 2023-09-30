IRSA releases 171,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 171,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 106,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 171,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 106,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1541.68 feet and was 143.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 57,700 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226. 40 feet, which was 176.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 99,000, 88,300, 100,300 and 47,800 cusecs respectively.