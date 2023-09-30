Open Menu

IRSA Releases 171,900 Cusecs Water

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

IRSA releases 171,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 171,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 106,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 171,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 106,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1541.68 feet and was 143.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 57,700 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.

40 feet, which was 176.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 99,000, 88,300, 100,300 and 47,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for terr ..

Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaija ..

53 seconds ago
 KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fru ..

KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fruit pulp, 1200 liters of fake b ..

57 seconds ago
 IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in P ..

IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives

1 minute ago
 ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

1 minute ago
 Operation against encroachment mafia continue in P ..

Operation against encroachment mafia continue in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs comprehensive reforms, accountabili ..

Pakistan needs comprehensive reforms, accountability, cleansing of system before ..

1 minute ago
IGP commends police performance on Eid Milad

IGP commends police performance on Eid Milad

1 minute ago
 SM Tanveer assures for new Industrial Estate in Ch ..

SM Tanveer assures for new Industrial Estate in Chakwal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan secures silver in Squash at 19th Asian Ga ..

Pakistan secures silver in Squash at 19th Asian Games

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

21 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri addresses Climate Champions on fin ..

Mariam Almheiri addresses Climate Champions on final day of ‘Climate Future We ..

41 minutes ago
 Theme of World Green Economy Summit 2023 revealed

Theme of World Green Economy Summit 2023 revealed

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan