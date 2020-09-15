IRSA releases 190,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 190,600 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 191,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 190,600 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 191,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 98,200 cusecs and 97,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 116,800, 120,100 and 189,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 20,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.