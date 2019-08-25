UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 223,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 223,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 223,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 238,200 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 134,300 cusecs while outflow as133,500 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.

20 feet, which was 177.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,500, 152,500 and 177,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 24,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.745 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

11 minutes ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

5 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.