IRSA releases 223,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 223,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 238,200 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 134,300 cusecs while outflow as133,500 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.

20 feet, which was 177.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,500, 152,500 and 177,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 24,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.745 million acre feet.