IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 238,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 223,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1469.18 feet and was 71.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 62,700 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1175.05 feet, which was 125.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 130,500, 111,900, 44,300 and 13,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.