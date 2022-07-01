UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 254109 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

IRSA releases 254109 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 254109 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 285449 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1098.80 feet, which was 48.

08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 42840 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 122408 ,96553 and 59010 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 32900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 61209 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

