IRSA releases 270,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 270,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 402,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1505.37 feet, which was 109.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 242,700 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1233.85 feet, which was 193.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 170,900, 146,100 and 93,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.