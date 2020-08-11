UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 270,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:18 PM

IRSA releases 270,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 270,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 402,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 270,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 402,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1505.37 feet, which was 109.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 242,700 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1233.85 feet, which was 193.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 170,900, 146,100 and 93,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containme ..

35 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

35 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for clashes outside NAB office, ..

47 minutes ago

RTA explores cooperation with French Keolis Group

50 minutes ago

PUCAR organizes lecture to pay tribute to heroes o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.