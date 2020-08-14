IRSA releases 270,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 270,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 270,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1518.54 feet, which was 122.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 230,800 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.90 feet, which was 194.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,200, 150,800 and 49,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.