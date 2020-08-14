UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 270,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

IRSA releases 270,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 270,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 270,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1518.54 feet, which was 122.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 230,800 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.90 feet, which was 194.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,200, 150,800 and 49,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

4 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

9 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

34 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.