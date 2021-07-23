IRSA releases 296,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 296,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 442,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1487.91 feet, which was 103.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 234,800 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.25 feet, which was 138.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 179,700, 191,100 and 54,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 72,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.