IRSA releases 305489 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 305489 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 410672 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1124.15 feet, which was 74.

15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 33483 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 201877, 201515 and 100069 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 67800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 77689 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala