UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 43,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 43,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 43,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.50 feet and was 99.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.80 feet, which was 75.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 43,600, 25,500, 12,600 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

5 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

15 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

15 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.