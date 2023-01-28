UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 44,900 Cusecs Water

Published January 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 44,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.65 feet and was 96.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.15 feet, which was 78.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,000 cusecs and 100 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 35,700, 41,900, 23,900 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

