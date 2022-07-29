IRSA releases 460702 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 460702 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 603041 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1146.65 feet, which was 96.

65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 73239 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 220230 , 268930 and 280055 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 65900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 165702 released from the Chenab River at Marala.