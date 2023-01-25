IRSA releases 57,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 57,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.65 feet, 97.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs while the outflow as 36,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.75 feet, which was 76.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 9,200 cusecs and 2,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,000, 41,200, 19,700 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.