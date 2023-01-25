UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 57,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 10:30 AM

IRSA releases 57,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 57,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.65 feet, 97.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs while the outflow as 36,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.75 feet, which was 76.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 9,200 cusecs and 2,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,000, 41,200, 19,700 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

1 hour ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

8 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

11 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

11 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.