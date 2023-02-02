IRSA releases 59,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 59,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.69 feet and was 94.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,200 cusecs while outflow was 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.60 feet, which was 80.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10,700 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 25,600, 40,200, 29,800 and 9,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.