Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

Islam teaches to keep balance in every day matters and gives a message of peace, love and humanity, said Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI) president, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :islam teaches to keep balance in every day matters and gives a message of peace, love and humanity, said Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI) president, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Youth Engagement for Peace Building and Participation" at BZU here on Tuesday, he said the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are for the entire humanity till the Doom's day.

Dr Draiweesh said the whole Ummah speaks with one voice on freedom of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir and one day or the other, Kashmiris would liberate from the oppression of Indian forces.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that Pakistan was the greatest blessing, adding that youth should equip themselves with knowledge. The youth were a great asset for the country and the varsity was utilizing all its resources to brush up their skills, he said.

Director Islamic Research Centre IIUI Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Saeed-ur Rehman, Dr Riaz Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion.

