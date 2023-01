Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna Road, Benazir Hospital, Gangal, Sector 4, APHS Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi 3, Pindi Bor, VIP Park View, Morgah Feeders, From 10:00 am to 03:00 pm, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspur Feeder, GSO Circle, From 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CN C, SPD.

II, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump, Rahmatabad-2 Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, G-13/2, G-13/3, G-13/1, G-13 /4, G-13/2-1, RIC, Banazir Bhutto, Chaklala Garrison, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector-4, Humayun Road, APHS, Rawalpindi-III Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Gharibwal, Pindi Ghep, Nikka Kalan, New City, Kharpa, Toot Oil field, Malhwali, Sony Feeders and surrounding areas.