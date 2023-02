Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, CDA Flats, T&T, Service Road East, Sharifabad, Fresh Town, F-8 Markaz, Flour Mill-1, Flour Mill-II, New Exchange, G-11 Markaz, D-12/2, Shahpur, PHED, Dhala, TDCP, PAF, Trait, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa, Bhara Kaho, Bhara Kho.II, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Trith Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Jahangir Road, Chaklala, Jail Park. I, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Lala Zar, Khasala, Rajar , Chongi No. 22, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Sagari, Kahota City. 1, Kambili Sadiq, Fazal Ahmad, New Chawah, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jatla, Sukhu, Syed Kasran, Mahuta. , Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Piyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, 6th Road, Faizabad, Shukrial, Al Noor Colony, Tariq Shaheed, Tamasamaabad, Arya Mohalla, Gulshanabad, Jami Masjid, Gwalmandi, Subhanuddin, Dhok. Naju, Khayaban Sirsyed, Mohammadi Chowk, Eidgah, Bagh Sardaran, People's Colony, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Multabad, Ameer Hamza Colony, Jhangi, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Chakra, Lakho Road.

, Ratta, TB Hospital, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah , Sardar Bagh, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Dhok Najo Feeders, Attock Circle, Salar Gah, Bohi Ghar, Dharek, MVHS D-17, Garhi Afghana, Purmiana, Colonel Sher Khan, Industrial, Musa, Shamsabad, GBC. 3, Tin Mela, Ghorghashti, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam Colony, Kharpa, Mithial, Jhang, Murt, Pari, Mahfouz Shaheed, Galial, Gagan, Haru, Ghori Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Mandi. Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, Akram Shaheed, Abbaspura, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Kalabase, Boren, Industrial, City Housing, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Gadari, Domeli, Nathwala, Sanghui, Safdar Shaheed, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Scheme 1, Main Bazaar, Mill Awan, Thakra, Kangar Thatti Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Ara Bazaar, Mureed, Khairpur, Main Bazaar, Jund Awan, Dhedyal City, Suhigalabad, Chakral, Dandut, Duffer, Toba, P. D Khan, Abdullahpur, Dhalla, Dharnal, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Multan Khurd, Tamin feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Chakral, Mureed, Islamia Chowk, Sarpak, Main Bazaar , Ara Bazar, Bharpur feeders and surrounding areas.