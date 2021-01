Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, CDA Flats, Burma, Waheedabad, Bani Gala, Marvi, T&T, Khanna Dak, Scheme-1, Simli Dam, Ghauri Town, Lehtar Road, F-10/2, G -9/1, G-10/1, CWO, G-10/2, G-10/4, FHS, I-8/4, Islamic University, Golra-II, Railway Road, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Pindi Point, Barian, TDCP, Bari Imam, Katarian, Holy Family, New Malpur, Khurram Colony, Khanna-II, Dhok Khabba, Major Masood, Jinnah Road, Gawalmandi, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardaran, Kayani Road, New Race Course, Radio Pak-I, Jhangi, Noon, Mohanpura, Bank Road-I, Sir Syed Road, Mecca Chowk, Sawan Garden, MSF, Major Riaz, State Bank, Gulshanabad, Dhamyal, Shah Jeewan, RA Bazar, Sagri, Lehtar-II, Klar City, Kambili Sadiq, Hamid Jhangi, Kaliam, Bhangali, Raman, Chak Bailey Khan, Lalazar, Nawababad, Nawaz Shaheed, Shah Allah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Hassan Abdal, Hazro, Ghor Ghashti, Mansar, Attock Rural, Akhori, Shamsabad, Nika Kalan, Mathial, Bhatiut, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Chib, Anjara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmadal, Fateh Jang , Khanda, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Bong-II, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Col. Muhammad Akram, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Kariala, Millat Chowk, Miani, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadial Rural, Sigalabad, Chakral, CS Shah, Rawal, Lilla Town, KS Mines, Major Riaz Shaheed, Balkasar, Pepli, Dharnal , Talagana City, Moghla, Mayal, Vanhar, RCCI-I, II, III, V, Sihala, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI Express, Fatehpur, Dhok Awan, Madukals, Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Scheme-I, Khanna-II, Al-Noor Colony, Azad Shaheed, Tramri, Rehara, Khanna East, Dhok Awan, Zaraj.

Nogzi, Faziya, Peshawar Road, Rashid Minhas, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Max Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, I-10/2, NDC-I, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, Fazal Ghee Mill , SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor, Falcon, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kuri Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Khanna II-, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja, Dhamyal-I Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, G-13 / 1,2,3, 4, G-13 / 2-1, Mirpur-1, MDRP, Hamlet, Bong-1, Power House, Kot Chaudhry, Hasil, Neela, Pipli, Blixar, Karsal, Dhala, Talagang City, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Moghla, Dhok Pathan, Malikwal, Mort, Thoo Aa Muharram Khan, Akwal, Thai, Madina Town, Bilalabad, Danda, Kot Galla, Lawa, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Dharnka, Skaisar Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. Engineering University, Ghauri, Nawazish Shaheed, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Margalla, Labor Complex Feeders and surrounding areas.