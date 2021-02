Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for February 6-7 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on February 6 from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Melody, Coral, Azad Shaheed, Chara, Golra-2, Klingergarden, Bhara Kahu, Pindi Point, Beirut, Nimbal, TDCP, Shahdara, Commercial Center, New Millpur, Shaheed Muhammad Din. KRL, Farooq Azam, Dhok Khabba, Gulshanabad, Jamia Masjid, Mohammadi Chowk, Abu Bakar, People Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Dhok Chaudhry, F-17/2, Amir Hamza Colony, Noon, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmatabad. , River Garden, Sawan, Scheme 3, Askari-7, 502 Workshop, Kalial, Gulshan Fatima, Qureshiabad, Cantt, New Rawat, Old Rawat, Kambili Sadiq, New Kaliam, Chak Bailey Khan, Jalalabad, Nawababad, Behlot, Dharik, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Aminabad, Dhok Fateh, Nad Topa, Shah Dir, Wesa, Hatian, Malhwali, Batewat, Jhang, Pind Sultani, Ahmad, Fateh Jang, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina-1 Bakrala, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed Sanghoi, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Galyana, Bhoon, Khairpur, Dhadial Rural, Dhoda, Chakral, Dandot, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnka, Main. Bazaar, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Timon, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC-2, Fazaya, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, Jakhar, Pakhwal, Kot Dhamik, Sohawa City, G-10/2, G-10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Itwar Bazaar, Chabh, Dhakner, Hanjra, Maqsood, Marasharif Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Madhu Class Feeders From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Consumer Grid Station, Commercial Center, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E-Block, Shaheed M Din, Abu Bakar, Abdul Rahman Feeders, From 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Lal Karti, Lalazar, Major Riaz, Cantt, Adiala, Jhawra, Dhamyal, People's Colony, Allama Iqbal, Captain Amir, Radio Pak-1, GHQ, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Garja Road, Shah Jeewan Colony , Azizabad, Qasim Base Feeders,On February 7 from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Navy, Scheme-2, Golra-2, Klinger Guardian, Fazal Ghee Mill, Flour Mill-2, G-13/1, Railway Road, T&T, Company Bagh, Gharial, Bilwara , Angori, T&T, Shakrial, Asghar Mall, Major Masood, Pir Wadhai, Muslimabad, Kamalabad, Azharabad, EME Complex, Jhangi, Modern Flour Mill, Shams Colony, Range Road, Tipu Road, Rawalpindi-3.

Rehmatabad-1, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, VIP, Humayun, Khasala, Hial, Garja-1, Sagri, Kahuta City-2, Doberan, Basali, Mushtaq Hussain, Taxila, Brahma, Kohsar Valley, Hussainabad, C S. Khan, Paswal, Attock Rural, Dar-ul-Salaam, Shanka, Hameed, Sarka, Gondal, Karpa, Azeem Shaheed, Mort, Jund-2, Khanda, GM Shaheed, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Kohar, Pakhwal, Dana-3 Rohtas , Madukals, Pedial, Dina-4 City, Mankiala, Baba Shaheed, Kadiala, Dalwal, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-1, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Mandi Bhalwal, Khor, Fatehpur, Istiqlal Camp , State Bank, Humayun Road, Mecca Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF, Topi Pumping, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Feeders From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 132 KV AWC Consumer Grid Station, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cricket Stadium, T. & T, Asghar Mall, B Block, Newmalpur, Shakrial, JM Road feeders, from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, Consumer Grid Station, From 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. Dhamyal-2, Gulshanabad, Kalial, Shahpur, 502 Workshop, Adiala Jail, Adiala, Khalsa, Humayun, Shahgan, Askari-14, PGHS and surrounding areas.