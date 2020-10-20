Islamabad Electric Supply Company to hold regular online katacheries in all circles

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold regular online katacheries in all five circles of the company as well as redressal of consumers E-Complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold regular online katacheries in all five circles of the company as well as redressal of consumers E-Complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, GM Operation Ch. Abdul Razzaq will attend all five circle consumers calls on October 21 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on telephone number 051-9253105.

SE Islamabad Circle Fazal Rabi will listen consumer complaints on October 21, SE Rawalpindi Circle Muhammad Zubair Khan on October 22, SE Attock Circle Faisal Sharif on October 23, SE Chakwal Circle Muhammad Iqbal on October 26 and SE Jhelum Circle on October 27 from 12:00 noon to 01:00 pm.

They will attend consumer calls of relevant circles on FM 100 at phone number 051-111-111-100. Message can also be forwarded on 3636, the spokesman said.