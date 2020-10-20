UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company To Hold Regular Online Katacheries In All Circles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company to hold regular online katacheries in all circles

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold regular online katacheries in all five circles of the company as well as redressal of consumers E-Complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold regular online katacheries in all five circles of the company as well as redressal of consumers E-Complaints.

According to IESCO spokesman, GM Operation Ch. Abdul Razzaq will attend all five circle consumers calls on October 21 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on telephone number 051-9253105.

SE Islamabad Circle Fazal Rabi will listen consumer complaints on October 21, SE Rawalpindi Circle Muhammad Zubair Khan on October 22, SE Attock Circle Faisal Sharif on October 23, SE Chakwal Circle Muhammad Iqbal on October 26 and SE Jhelum Circle on October 27 from 12:00 noon to 01:00 pm.

They will attend consumer calls of relevant circles on FM 100 at phone number 051-111-111-100. Message can also be forwarded on 3636, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock Abdul Razzaq October All From General Motors Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

46 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

1 hour ago

260 bags of sugar, ghee, cooking oil seized

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.