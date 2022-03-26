UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Gathering To Prove Last Nail In Mafia's Coffin: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Islamabad public meeting would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the mafia as millions of party workers were moving towards Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a statement, he said that Islamabad's public meeting would differentiate between good and bad as the people considered Imran Khan a true leader. The opponents could not harm PM Imran Khan, he said and reaffirmed that the people were standing beside the captain.

He said that Imran Khan had come out from every crisis successfully and put the country on rightdirection. He said people were supporting Imran Khan and remain to do so in future as well.

Islamabad public meeting would prove to be a public referendum against the opponents, he added.

